“I was in the belly of the beast; I know him, and the guy cannot be trusted”

– Says Ramjattan as he warns press to be wary of Jagdeo’s “reckless lies”

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, has urged the press to take statements made by Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, with a pinch of salt. Ramjattan, who is a former member of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), said that Jagdeo, even politics aside, is known to be a liar and a man who lacks credibility. He said that the press should be careful and responsible when carrying statements made by the politician.

Ramjattan was asked to respond to Jagdeo’s claim that a corrupt plot is afoot by friends and families of Ministers and other officials of the coalition government to acquire available petroleum-mining blocks.

He said that there is an intention to acquire the highly valuable blocks and immediately resell on the international market.

Ramjattan said that that is the sort of reckless statement that the press should hold Jagdeo accountable for.

“I want to ask the question. This is not generally the way I do it; but was there anybody from the press that asked him (Jagdeo) who it is in the AFC that has applied? This is what is false news and fake news.”

Ramjattan continued, “Listen to me; it is important that you in the press ask, ‘Mr. Jagdeo could you kindly tell us who it is in the AFC that you are talking about? Name the person if it is Ramjattan or Williams or whomsoever.”

The AFC executive member said that in the absence of such a course of action which should be taken by a responsible press, the public will be left to speculate.

“You cannot be that irresponsible as a press to allow these innuendos and insinuations to jump to members of the public to say who I think it may be.”

Ramjattan said that it is amazing that the press would pay heed to reckless statements like the most recent one made by Jagdeo since “it is coming from a fella who has no credibility or integrity. Remember he walked around the maro seven times and he didn’t marry the girl.”

Ramjattan continued, “That is the guy I am talking about. I saw the wedding and he collected a lot of millions of dollars in gifts. Now there was no wedding, did he give back the gifts? That is also the same fella who indicated that he wants two terms (in administrative office) then he will go and plant a farm.

“Then he arranges somebody to go and run to the court so that he can get a third term. You are going to believe a fellow like that?”

Ramjattan said that Jagdeo likes power and would do anything necessary to keep it.

“Come on! Isn’t there anybody else in the PPP who could be leader of the opposition? What happen to (Anil) Nandlall? Goat bite he? Allyah got to understand the nature of this guy, I was in the belly of the beast and I understand him. You can’t believe him.”