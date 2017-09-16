Hurricane relief: Caribbean Airlines to airlift CARICOM nationals, take supplies

Caribbean Airlines has announced that it is offering relief efforts by operating flights to Tortola and separately to Antigua to evacuate persons from the hurricane ravaged islands.

Caribbean Airlines will operate another relief flight today, from Port-of-Spain to St. Maarten departing at 7 a.m.

The flight will leave St. Maarten for Kingston at 9.35 a.m. with nationals of Jamaica and other CARICOM countries who have been affected by the hurricane.

The aircraft will turn around in Kingston and depart at 11.15 a.m. (Jamaica time) to St. Maarten with supplies from Jamaica. It will then collect nationals of Trinidad and Tobago and other CARICOM countries from St. Maarten and depart at 3.30 p.m. for Piarco International Airport where it should land around 5.05 p.m.

“Kindly note that in accordance with the conditions established by the authorities in St. Maarten, the airline will not carry any commercial passengers on these flights.”

With significant support from corporate Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean Airlines said that it is moving relief supplies and essential goods like water, canned food, tarpaulins and other products.

“As a responsible corporate body, Caribbean Airlines will continue to assist Government agencies and other stakeholders to coordinate emergency relief and get help to people as quickly as possible.”

The Trinidadian and Jamaican-owned airline said that the initiatives are integral to its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Passengers in the affected destinations may contact Caribbean Airlines Reservations Department for more information on the schedule for these relief flights.

There are an estimated 4,000-plus Guyanese in St. Maarten and hundreds more in the British Virgin Islands.