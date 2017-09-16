Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship… Battle lines drawn for Ol Skool Ballers, Future Stars showdown tonight

Battle lines have been drawn for tonight’s epic final showdown between the Albouystown-based Ol Skool Ballers and the hottest property in the shorter format Future Stars.

The location for the blockbuster conclusion to the inaugural Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship is the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

However, before they take to the court, four exhibition matches will precede the third place playoff that features Leopold Street and Back Circle and this encounter is anticipated to set the tone for the fireworks that is expected later.

Yesterday, the Captains of Ol Skool Ballers and Future Stars gave their respective predictions with both expressing confidence of victory, before urging their supporters to come out in their numbers to witness the final.

Julian Masdammer, a former national standout in his comments urged all of Albouystown to wear something white in support of the Ballers, while Keron Solomon simply insisted that their fans outnumber the Albouystown contingent in support.

Masdammer admitted that his team is a young one just like their opponent, but believed that the discipline they’ve shown throughout the championship will be the decisive factor in increasing their chances of winning.

“The guys have shown character and discipline during every game and while we know it is a big challenge for us we are prepared for it and hopefully we can go all the way,” Masdammer said.

Apart from the discipline, he credited the team’s success to his coaching and experience and urged the players to go out with the mindset of winning and not be intimidated by name.

He said he was satisfied with the team’s performance to date, but reminded that the goal is to win the title.

He thanked the Guinness brand and the Organisers for the work they’ve done for the youths in the communities and called on them to continue to create more opportunities for them to be engaged in positive activities.

Asked to pinpoint some of the players who will be depended upon to lead them to victory are Roy Cassou, Joel Garrell and Darrell Quallis.

Solomon when asked about their chances exuded confidence, adding that their opponent is too inexperienced at this level to beat them.

“With all the other big teams out, it is a wonderful opportunity for us to win another title,” he said.

He stated that Ol Skool Ballers are now coming out and lacks the .experience to beat them.

“We have very good talented players and I am confident that we will come out on top especially with players such as jamal Cozier, Lennox Cort, Kevin Cummings and Jermaine Junor along with me in our lineup,” Solomon expressed.

The winners will receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers will collect $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) will receive a gold chain compliment of YK Investments and Pawn Shop and a trophy from Trophy Stall.

Among the other sponsors on board are: Star Party Rentals, Faye Joseph, Claude Geddes Recreational Sports Club, National Sports Commission, Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine, E-Networks, Woodpecker Trophies & Sport, Y.K Investments & Pawn Shop, Henry Chase, Jai Signs, Trophy Stall, the Bike Shop and John Fernandes Ltd.