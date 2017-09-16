GRFU Bounty Farm 15s resumes today; Women set to scrum in 7s action

Latest update September 16th, 2017 12:36 AM
The Guyana Rugby Football Union’s first tournament of the 2017 season, the Bounty Farm 15s will resume this afternoon at the National Park Track and Field pitch from 16:00hrs. The lone 15s encounter today will see Yamaha Caribs matching strength with the youthful Police Falcons.
Tomorrow, Reigning 7s champions Panthers, which obliterated Falcons in the tournament’s opener 67-7 last week, will scrum with Pepsi Hornets, in a top seeded clash.
In addition, Females will be engaged in 2 Seven’s games both today and tomorrow.
The first female 7s will commence before the men’s games at 15:45hrs.
During half time of the men’s 15s matchup the females will play their second game.
