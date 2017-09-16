GRFU Bounty Farm 15s resumes today; Women set to scrum in 7s action

The Guyana Rugby Football Union’s first tournament of the 2017 season, the Bounty Farm 15s will resume this afternoon at the National Park Track and Field pitch from 16:00hrs. The lone 15s encounter today will see Yamaha Caribs matching strength with the youthful Police Falcons.

Tomorrow, Reigning 7s champions Panthers, which obliterated Falcons in the tournament’s opener 67-7 last week, will scrum with Pepsi Hornets, in a top seeded clash.

In addition, Females will be engaged in 2 Seven’s games both today and tomorrow.

The first female 7s will commence before the men’s games at 15:45hrs.

During half time of the men’s 15s matchup the females will play their second game.