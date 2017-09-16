GCB/CGI Three-day Franchise League… Permaul, Khan, Edwards help L/C’tyne to 1st innings lead

A mesmerizing spell of left-arm spin bowling from Veerasammy Permaul who got excellent support from Kassim Khan and an unbeaten 74 from Waheid Edwards helped Lower Corentyne to a first innings lead over Upper Corentyne on the first day of their third round GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League at Albion yesterday.

The 28-year-old Permaul, who has played six Tests and seven ODIs for the West Indies, grabbed 6-49, while Khan took 4-37 as Upper Corentyne fell for 130 as only Anthony Bramble (31), Balchand Baldeo (25), Kevin Sinclair (18), Adrian Sukwah (15) and Rajiv Ivan (12) reached double figures.

L/Corentyne were well placed on 166-3 when stumps were drawn giving them a lead of 33 with seven wickets in hand with Waheid Edwards unbeaten on 74.

Lower Corentyne won the toss and invited Upper Corentyne to bat on a slow track in bright sunshine and Baldeo and Sukwah took the score to 37 before Sukwah, who stroked pacer Raun Johnson for a couple of boundaries, was caught at mid-on as Khan made the breakthrough in eighth over.

Baldeo was beginning to find his touch with a couple of well executed boundaries before Joshua Ramsammy (1) was LBW to Khan 10 runs later.

Permaul took first of his six scalps when Baldeo, after reaching the boundary four times, drove him to mid-off at 52-3 and 12 runs later Ivan was removed by Permaul.

Bramble and Sinclair staged a mini recovery by adding 48 for the fifth wicket to see the 100 posted before Bramble, who dumped Permaul for two sixes, pulled the Test spinner to deep square-leg after facing 26 balls in his attacking innings which included three sixes and two fours as his team slipped to 108-5.

David Latchaya was trapped LBW to Permaul for a duck without addition to the score before Joel Seetaram (5) was taken at cover off Khan at 117-8 and at Lunch U/Corentyne were wobbling on the ropes at 127-8 as eight wicket tumbled in the first session.

Upper Corentyne were soon dismissed just after the interval and Jason Sinclair and Edwards put together 33 before Sinclair (21) edged Baldeo to slip, while talented national U-19 player Kelvon Anderson (25) and Edwards carried the score to 87 before Sinclair hit a return catch to Ivan.

Edwards was batting confidently and reached his 50 with six boundaries, but the small crowd saw Jonathon Foo who smashed three fours in his 24, hit Latchaya to long-off at 129-3 as the trend of batsmen getting starts and not carrying on continued.

Edwards and Seon Hetymer (14) saw their team to the close without further loss with their unfinished 37-run stand. Today is the second day and play starts at 09:30hrs.

