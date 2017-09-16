Latest update September 16th, 2017 12:36 AM

Foreign Ministry Office Assistants' Promotion hosts Heritage Sports Extravaganza

Sports Coordinator of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, James “Uprising” Lewis, is staging a two-day Heritage Sports Extravaganza, as part of Heritage Month celebrations. This event begins next week Saturday, September 23rd at the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) Hall on Regent and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive from 11:00hrs with an Inter-Ministry/Government Agency K.O. Domino competition. This is expected to be the largest ever Domino competition of its kind with lucrative cash prizes and trophies at stake, entrance fee per team is $5,000.
The second day, Sunday September 24th, will feature an 11-a-side, 6-overs knockout Tapeball cricket competition at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac. Entrance fee for that competition is $4,000 per team and big prizes are up for grabs.
Closing date for entries in both competitions is Wednesday 20th September, 2017. Interested teams are asked to contact Coordinator James Lewis on phone numbers 672-6179 or 666-5857 for registration protocols.

