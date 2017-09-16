E’bo juvenile holding facilities for improvements

– four females pardoned

On Wednesday, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, paid a visit to the New Opportunity Corps (NOC), at Onderneeming Essequibo Coast, Region Two, for a meeting with staffers.

Minister Amna Ally, whose Ministry was given charge of the institution, by President David Granger early this year from the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport of the Ministry of Education, announced a number of institutional changes and developments which are to be implemented soon.

In light of the recent breach at the institution where four juveniles escaped, the need to heighten security was addressed. There have been recommendations to rectify those breaches.

It should be noted that three of the four juveniles who escaped have since been returned to the institute.

Structural improvement to the facility was another matter which was highlighted. Construction and renovations are to commence before the end of 2017.

According to the ministry, Ryan Baichu, Principal Assistant Secretary (ag), and engineering consultants conducted a tour to assess for the improvements.

NOC staff members, present at the meeting indicated that the implementation of additional staff would greatly help to alleviate the challenges which the institution presently face. The stakeholders were assured that a number of actions would be taken to address this matter. Meanwhile, also discussed were programs which NOC, would have implemented to help with the reintegration of juveniles back into society.

Among the programmes were Information Technology, Agriculture, Welding and Fabrication, Catering, Sewing, Electrical, Joinery, and Steel Pan.

The NOC recently partnered with the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) to train some of the youths from the institution in Information Technology.

Additionally, the youths from the institution will be displaying their handiwork at a booth during the On Show Guyana festivities being held on September 29th 2017.

Ann Greene, Director of Childcare and Protection Agency, who was present at the meeting indicated the need for the young people to have foundational learning in literacy and calculations.

Regional Executive Officer, Rupert Hopkinson, will be seeking to hire two teachers in the interim to carry on the foundational learning programs as well as a building to conduct these classes.

According to the ministry, the NOC is on its way to fully become a self-sufficient institution as it maintains not only cows, sheep, goats, chickens and swine but farm lands with crops including callaloo, ochra, cabbage and bora. This helps in the catering classes but with the feeding of those in the care of the institution.

Meanwhile, in a directive from President Granger, the Minister announced the pardon of four females of the NOC. The releases were effective yesterday.

Other officers of the Ministry of Social Protection who were present at the meeting included Director of Social Services, Whentworth Tanner, Rhonda Nelson of the SLED Initiative and Alicia Reece, Advisor to Minister Amna Ally.