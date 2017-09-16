Attorney-at-law slapped with additional charges

Attorney-at-law and former Magistrate, Chandra Sohan, yesterday appeared at the Albion Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh for the commencement of his trial for DUI. Sohan was charged with failure to give his name, address and registration number to the nearest police station or any police constable after allegedly being involved in an accident along the Williamsburg Public Road in August.

The attorney was also slapped with the additional charge of failure to take the injured person to seek medical attention after allegedly being involved in an accident.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and is set to return to court on September 26. On August 21, last, Sohan appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court before Renita Singh to answer to the charge of driving under the influence.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on his own recognizance. He was previously released from lawful custody on $100,000 station bail. This was taken into consideration during the court proceedings, given the amount paid.

Sohan, on August 18, was arrested at his home after he had reportedly struck a pedestrian while driving along the Williamsburg Public Road. Reports are that after hitting the individual, identified as Dale Roach, a vagrant known for roaming the streets. The attorney drove off, failing to render assistance to the injured man.

The man was subsequently picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. He is said to be recovering.

A breathalyzer test that was carried out on Sohan reportedly showed results that his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.

The former Magistrate was also placed in custody a few weeks ago for allegedly attempting to pervert the court of justice at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court during a murder trial. He was on that occasion released on his own recognizance as well.