AFC asks M&CC to look beyond parking meters

The Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan reemphasised his party’s view on the parking meter at the Alliance for Change press conference at the Center for Change onThursday.

Sharing the press conference was Minister of Public Telecommunication, Catherine Hughes, and Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

Ramjattan said that his party is firm on its position on the parking meter stating that it was born out of a bad arrangement. He said that his party does not support the contract in its current form.

He also stated that AFC members on the council voted against the contract and against any renegotiated contract.

The Minister reiterated that he supports the views and wishes that the Georgetown Mayor and City Council pursue a path which allows wide consultations on parking in the City.

Ramjattan also wished that the decisions to be made have benefits from a transparent system. He said that the other councillors should not continue further to pursue this contract.

The Minister also explained that there is evidence of unpopularity with the contract and that it is not in the best interest of the public.

Recently, the Mayor and City Council explained that the new parking meter contract will be drafted and negotiated in the coming weeks.

The Parking Meter project was put on hold on March 21, last because many citizens of Georgetown had protested the cost and the positioning of the meters.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, stated that the council is free to negotiate a new contract and reemphasised that it must, given the objections from the civil society.