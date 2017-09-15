Wellman, Floodlights triumph

Wellman and Floodlights recorded victories when the Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall and Nauth Motor Spares 20-over softball tournament continued on Sunday last.

At Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo, Wellman defeated Sunrisers by 56 runs. Batting first, Wellman scored 179-6 off their allotted 20 overs. Greg De France hit 62, while Sheldon Bovell made 36 and Raymond Harper 34. Sunrisers were bowled out for 121 in 15.2 overs in reply. Naresh Narine and R. Gopaul made 26 each and Gopaul Deen 21; Nandram Samlall had 3-26.

Floodlights overcame Parika Defenders by 32 runs. Floodlights posted 171-6, taking first strike. Veerapen Moonsammy slammed 56 and Ramesh Narine 41; Mark Fung had 2-20.

Parika Defenders responded with 139-9. Fung made 26 as Narine took 2-14 and Imtiaz Ally 2-16.

The competition continues on Sunday. At DCC at 10:00hrs, Floodlights will play Ariel Masters on pitch one and Wellman will take on Amazon Warriors at 13:00hrs.

On pitch two at 10:00hrs, Regal All Stars will battle Success and Speedboat will entertain Farm at 13:00hrs. At Hydronie, Regal Masters will play Parika Defenders at 10:00 hrs.