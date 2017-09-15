Wellman, Floodlights triumph

Latest update September 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
Wellman and Floodlights recorded victories when the Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall and Nauth Motor Spares 20-over softball tournament continued on Sunday last.
At Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo, Wellman defeated Sunrisers by 56 runs. Batting first, Wellman scored 179-6 off their allotted 20 overs. Greg De France hit 62, while Sheldon Bovell made 36 and Raymond Harper 34. Sunrisers were bowled out for 121 in 15.2 overs in reply. Naresh Narine and R. Gopaul made 26 each and Gopaul Deen 21; Nandram Samlall had 3-26.
Floodlights overcame Parika Defenders by 32 runs. Floodlights posted 171-6, taking first strike. Veerapen Moonsammy slammed 56 and Ramesh Narine 41; Mark Fung had 2-20.
Parika Defenders responded with 139-9. Fung made 26 as Narine took 2-14 and Imtiaz Ally 2-16.
The competition continues on Sunday. At DCC at 10:00hrs, Floodlights will play Ariel Masters on pitch one and Wellman will take on Amazon Warriors at 13:00hrs.
On pitch two at 10:00hrs, Regal All Stars will battle Success and Speedboat will entertain Farm at 13:00hrs. At Hydronie, Regal Masters will play Parika Defenders at 10:00 hrs.
Sep 15, 20173rd round bowls off today By Sean Devers With the return of players who played in the overseas leagues and the CPL, the third round of the GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League bowls off today at four...
Sep 15, 2017
Sep 15, 2017
Sep 15, 2017
Sep 15, 2017
Sep 15, 2017
I was in Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, travelling west heading for the National Park. This was morning rush hour. The traffic... more
The President was 100% correct when in response to questions about the Commission of Inquiry into the investigation of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]