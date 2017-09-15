Senior cop provided security for illegal airstrip – source

A senior officer was allegedly providing security for the illegal airstrip that was discovered at Santa Fe, Region Nine in August, last.

He is among other ranks whose names have been linked to the airstrip and the mystery plane

that was found on it. The officer has since been transferred to another division while some of the ranks have been placed at different police stations.

Police have detained four persons who have since confessed to their involvement in the construction of the airstrip.

The suspects have all alleged that they were hired and paid by a Lethem businessman, who was previously arrested and released on bail. Now, he is nowhere to be found.

Kaieteur News was informed that the airstrip that was discovered was previously destroyed by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The four suspects were hired on August 10, last, to rehabilitate it—two days before it was discovered by the police.

According to information received, the plane landed on the airstrip to refuel; it had also developed mechanical issues. The senior officer and some other ranks were informed that the plane will be landing there.

Reports are that before the plane landed, the officer accompanied by ranks, went to the location to secure the landing.

As the senior officer was leaving (after the plane had landed), it is alleged that someone spotted him and inquired if he had heard about the plane.

“Like he didn’t want this person know he involve because they had vibes before and he thought the person woulda skin he up so he had no choice but to skin up the operation,” the source indicated.

Additionally, the businessman who is the mastermind in the operation was informed. He sent a bus to the location to pick up the five passengers.

It is also alleged that after the five Spanish-speaking occupants hurriedly left the landing, the senior cop went into the aircraft and stole some money. He reportedly shared a portion of it with a few other ranks.

The International Police Organization (Interpol) is assisting in the investigation.

Ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are in possession of two passports belonging to a Colombian and a Brazilian that were found on the illegal Beechcraft twin-engine plane.

The plane has a similar registration number to an aircraft owned by a bank in neighbouring Brazil, but the authorities there have not indicated whether the registration number, PR-IMG, is authentic.