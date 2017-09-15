Peruvian remanded for overstaying in Guyana

A Peru national was remanded to prison yesterday for allegedly overstaying his time in Guyana.

Fifty-two-year-old Manuel Fernandez, a Geologist, denied the charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge alleged that between June 4 and September 10 at Georgetown, he failed to comply with conditions subjected to which any permit was granted to him to extend his stay in Guyana and he overstayed the period.

The defendant was permitted to stay in Guyana from March 4 to June 3. The court heard through an interpreter that Fernandez is a Geologist who works in Brazil.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore stated that on March 4 the defendant came to Guyana via the Lethem trail and was granted a three-month stay in the country.

The court heard that on September 10 police arrested Fernandez at the Crabwood Creek Stelling.

Prosecutor Moore objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing that he has no ties to Guyana and is unlikely to return to court for the trial.

The prosecutor’s objection was upheld by the Magistrate and the defendant was remanded to prison.

He will make his next court appearance on September 15 at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.