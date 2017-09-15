Peruvian remanded for overstaying in Guyana

Latest update September 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
A Peru national was remanded to prison yesterday for allegedly overstaying his time in Guyana.
Fifty-two-year-old Manuel Fernandez, a Geologist, denied the charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The charge alleged that between June 4 and September 10 at Georgetown, he failed to comply with conditions subjected to which any permit was granted to him to extend his stay in Guyana and he overstayed the period.
The defendant was permitted to stay in Guyana from March 4 to June 3. The court heard through an interpreter that Fernandez is a Geologist who works in Brazil.
Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore stated that on March 4 the defendant came to Guyana via the Lethem trail and was granted a three-month stay in the country.
The court heard that on September 10 police arrested Fernandez at the Crabwood Creek Stelling.
Prosecutor Moore objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing that he has no ties to Guyana and is unlikely to return to court for the trial.
The prosecutor’s objection was upheld by the Magistrate and the defendant was remanded to prison.
He will make his next court appearance on September 15 at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.
Sep 15, 20173rd round bowls off today By Sean Devers With the return of players who played in the overseas leagues and the CPL, the third round of the GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League bowls off today at four...
Sep 15, 2017
Sep 15, 2017
Sep 15, 2017
Sep 15, 2017
Sep 15, 2017
I was in Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, travelling west heading for the National Park. This was morning rush hour. The traffic... more
The President was 100% correct when in response to questions about the Commission of Inquiry into the investigation of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]