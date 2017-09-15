Patterson exposes Jagdeo’s lies about Berbice River Bridge contract

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson yesterday rejected Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo’s contention that the coalition government can disclose the contract that governs the Berbice Bridge.

During a press conference hosted by the Alliance For Change (AFC), Patterson noted that the Opposition Leader had said that there is nothing precluding the government from releasing the Berbice River Bridge contract.

Patterson however read an extract of the contract that proved otherwise.

“Subject to Section 44.1, the parties to this agreement shall keep confidential, all matters relating to this agreement and shall not make any disclosure and shall use their best endeavours to prevent their employees, agents and servants from making any disclosures to any person of any information, data documents, secret deals, transactions or affairs of or relating to this agreement.”

The Public Infrastructure Minister emphasized that this is essentially what he inherited.

The Minister also stated that when it comes to the topic of bridges and financial deals, most seem to forget that Jagdeo’s close associates and friends are part of the Berbice River Bridge Corporation.

The Executive Member of the AFC made it clear that given Jagdeo’s history with bridges and their financing, he is in no position to lecture the current administration on the direction it should take.

Patterson said, “I also want to remind you that close associates and members of the Berbice River Bridge Corporation, when we tried to implement the subsidy in 2015 to ease the pressure on our citizens in Regions Five and Six, we were blocked…That is why we had to bring on the river taxis…”

The Public Infrastructure Minister noted, too, that when the Government tried to acquire some of the shares for the Berbice Bridge it was met with staunch rejection and opposition.

Fortunately, the Government has been successful in fighting against those odds.