No tomb safe anymore in Guyana

A li’l boy did want US$100 so bad that he pray to de Man above. He pray fuh weeks and nutten happen, suh he decide to write a letter to de Gawd begging fuh de US$100.

When the postal authorities in de US receive de letter to God, USA, they decided to send it to President Donald Trump.

Trump laff till he cry then ee tell ee secretary to send a $5 bill to de li’l bai. Trump think this would look like a lot of money to de li’l boy.

De li’l bai was so happy wid the $5 bill that he decide to write a Thank You note to God.

Dear God:

Thank you very much for sending the money. However, I noticed that for some reason you sent it through Washington, DC, and those assholes, led by Donald Trump, thief $95.

Dem boys seh is de same thing Jagdeo, that scamp, do when he was in Ohh Pee. Trump was digging kicks wid de li’l bai but Jagdeo didn’t dig kicks wid Guyana. He sell out 95 per cent of de mining claims; 95 per cent of de forest; 95 per cent of de radio licence; 95 per cent of de cane lands; 95 per cent of Pradoville 1 and Pradoville 2; 95 per cent of de Berbice Bridge; 95 per cent of de Skeldon Modernisation money and he ain’t done deh.

He tek 95 per cent of de waterfront lands pun all three of de main rivers—Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo and he tek 95 per cent of de Sanata Complex.

Then he get bold. He tek de whole New GPC. Dem boys seh if he did get back in power he woulda tek all de hospitals, de alms house, de funeral parlours and all de cemetery. No tomb woulda be safe.

Yesterday; only yesterday, dem boys find out that he secretly lease out all de oil blocks belonging to de nation and pocket de money.

Talk half and hope Gawd watching over dis country.