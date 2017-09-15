Median Plus Pharmacy supports Stage of Champions

Latest update September 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
Median Plus Pharmacy has contributed towards the staging of the second edition of ‘Stage of Champions’ bodybuilding competition which is set for November 18 at Theatre Guild, Kingston.
Aneica Gaindalall of Median Plus Pharmacy recently presented a cheque to organiser of the competition Videsh Sookram at the pharmacy’s location, 20 section B Block X 7 Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
In an invited comment, Gaindalall said they are pleased to be associated with such event, adding that she is looking forward to a successful competition while Sookram thanked her for the support.
Athletes from Guyana, St. Maarten (French and Dutch), Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, Suriname, Barbados and Curacao will vie for supremacy in the U143 lbs, U154lbs, U164lbs, U176lbs and over 177 lbs categories.
The competition also entails Men’s Physique and Bikini segments. Registration will be closed on October 15.
