Massiah guides Floodlights to six-wicket win over Parika Defenders

Latest update September 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
Sensible batting by Shawn Massiah led Floodlights XI to a convincing six wicket win over Parika Defenders in a specially arranged T20 match which was contested at the DCC ground on Friday night last.
Parika Defenders decided to bat and found themselves in early trouble losing opener M. Chatram (00) and Mahendra Balgobin (03) before Jerome Basdeo and Dubraj Singh put on 103 for the third wicket to steady the innings.
They blasted the ball to all parts of the park as they led their team to 149 for 6. Singh struck 60 and Basdeo 45. Bowling for Floodlights XI, Anil Beharry took 3 for 10, while Surendra Nauth and Khalid Baksh took a wicket a piece; young Romeo Deonarain bowled economically without taking a wicket.
In reply, Floodlights lost both openers Unnis Yusuf and Rabindra Singh both without scoring, but Massiah and Patrick Khan resurrected the chase with a third wicket partnership of 58. Floodlights then lost Khan for 33 and Rakesh Arjune (02) before Ricky Deonarine then joined Massiah and took their team to victory with an unbeaten fifth wicket partnership of 68.
Massiah ended on 59 not out earning the man of the match award and Deonarine 25 not out.
Bowling for the visitors, Basdeo completed a fine all round performance taking 3 for 34 off 4 overs.
