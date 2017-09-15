Inter ward schoolboys’ Tapeball bowls off on September 16

The Royal Tapeball Cricket Academy in collaboration with Foreign Ministry Sports Promotion will be hosting an inter ward schoolboys six overs knockout Tapeball competition starting on September 16 at the National Cultural Centre tarmac at 09:00hrs.

Teams will be drawn from South Ruimveldt, East Ruimveldt, Tucville, Lodge, East La Penitence, Charlestown, Cummingsburg, Kingston, Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Werk-en-Rust, Campbellville and Pleasance.

At stake are trophies, medals and cash prizes donated by PKF Barcellos Narine and Co., Goodwood Racing Service and P and P Insurance Brokers.

Other teams interested can contact organiser Johnny Barnwell on 628-1656 or 666-5857.