Inaugural Guinness Cage/Three Peat Promotions Indoor C/ship… Ballers and Stars to light up Nat. Gymnasium tomorrow night

-Clash of contrasting styles

If ever there was a story of two teams with contrasting styles, tomorrow night’s anticipated epic showdown between Ol Skool Ballers and Future Stars is one such example.

Despite the fact that both teams are as hungry as ever for success, the difference between them is that one has the best rated defence in Future Stars, who are yet to concede a goal in regulation time, while the other, Ol Skool Ballers are just one goal shy of championship leading Leopold Street 14 goals.

It therefore sets up the clash for an electrifying conclusion to what has been an exciting introduction of the Cage format which is being played for the first time in Guyana.

Impressive

The battle for the lucrative $400,000 first prize, championship trophy and the right to etch their name in the records of being crowned the first winner of the Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship is truly on.

Aside from the financial rewards, anyone who knows these two teams can confirm their thirst to be the best, so you will have to agree that they will leave everything on the floor.

These two teams are noted for their never say die approach and spectators who converge at the National Gymnasium tomorrow evening are in for a real exhibition of guts and skill.

Ol Skool Ballers have shown throughout the championship that big names doesn’t matter and their victory over the previously indomitable Sparta Boss was followed by wins over the two Albouystown units and then crowned it off with a an impressive win over the usually stubborn Back Circle in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Future Stars have been there before and are now being touted as the ‘new kids on the block’ to replace the fading Sparta Boss.

This clash will either validate that claim or at least for now quash that discussion.

The ball is in their court and only a win against a tough minded opponent will justify the claims by many.

It should be nothing less than an enthralling encounter and you must be there to witness it.

The third place playoff has much similarity as the final with Back Circle aiming to dent the aspirations of Leopold Street, who seem to be a recharged bunch, while also trying to remain amongst the elite teams.

The runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers will collect $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively, while the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will receive a gold chain compliments of YK Investments and Pawn Shop and a trophy from Trophy Stall.

Among the other sponsors on board are: Star Party Rentals, Faye Joseph, Claude Geddes Recreational Sports Club, National Sports Commission, Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine, E-Networks, Woodpecker Trophies & Sport, Y.K Investments & Pawn Shop, Henry Chase, Jai Signs, Trophy Stall, the Bike Shop and John Fernandes Ltd.

Meanwhile, the Organisers continue to extend thanks to the sponsors, fans and ranks of the Guyana Police Force for their support throughout the championship.

Four exhibition matches will be played before the third place playoff.

Kick off time is 20:00hrs.