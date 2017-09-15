GT Beer Sunday Night Super Cup semifinals… Georgetown renew Linden rivalry, Essequibo/Pomeroon battle West Demerara

The semifinals of the inaugural GT Beer Inter Association football championship organised by the Upper Demerara Football Association will have two mouth watering semifinal matches come Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground with the two teams, which played unbeaten in their group stage encounters, host Upper Demerara and West Demerara featuring in separate clashes.

However, the old rivalry between traditional power houses Upper Demerara and Georgetown should take the cake as the night cap showdown because of their rich history.

The Linden based team would fancy their chances of getting past their nemesis based on the form they have produced in reaching thus far.

The Upper Demerara side have won their three games and scored ten goals, the most in the tournament coming through the round robin group stage and allowing three as they finished on nine points ahead of Essequibo/Pomeroon, who have improved tremendously to reach the final four.

Knowing that they stand the best chance now of getting past Georgetown, the Lindeners are confident that this time is their time and they intend to cash in on it with the $2M first prize at stake.

Georgetown lost their only game against West Demerara who headed their group and they would want to avenge that 1-0 loss with a victory against Upper Demerara come Sunday.

But one would expect that Georgetown would put their best players in this win or go home encounter against upper Demerara and would want to settle for nothing but the top prize.

It is because of this that one expects to see Georgetown summon their best artillery knowing the high stakes on offer.

On the other hand West Demerara are going to play it safe against this upstarted Essequibo/ Pomeroon side which eliminated East Bank and East Coast who were also in their bracket of the draw.

Essequibo/Pomeroon cannot be taken lightly and by reaching this far they are confident that they can contest the final.

West Demerara are seeking to remain unbeaten and advance at Essequibo/ Pomeroon expense, and that would know until they face each other in the first game on Sunday at the tournament venue the MSC ground.

Essequibo/ Pomeroon have scored seven goals and conceded five, as against the seven netted by West Demerara who let in just two.

In Group A Essequibo Pomeroon won once, lost one and drew one.

East Bank won one, lost twice to finish on three points, behind Essequibo/Pomeroon who ended on four points.

The other team in that group East Coast drew one game and lost two others to end with one point.

In Group A after Upper Demerara scored three wins, Georgetown won twice and lost to West Demerara in their group to be on six points.

The other two teams in that group Berbice and Bartica both had two losses and one draw to be eliminated on one point.