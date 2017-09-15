GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League… Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 176, Motie’s 13-84 leading performances

3rd round bowls off today

By Sean Devers

With the return of players who played in the overseas leagues and the CPL, the third round of the GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League bowls off today at four venues in all three Counties.

Although without Test batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul, West Indies pacer Ronsford Beaton and Guyana Amazon Warriors’ all-rounder Kemo Paul, Essequibo has dominated the two opening rounds, beating Lower Corentyne by 34 runs before mauling West Berbice by 309 runs.

Essequibo, Coached by Micheal Hyles and Ryan Hercules, head the points table with 32.5 points and will start today’s round as the only team with two victories.

They will be strengthened by the inclusion of Paul as they go into battle against East Bank/Upper Demerara at Everest in the City.

At the Tuschen on the East Bank of Essequibo, West Demerara face-off with West Berbice, Lower Corentyne oppose Upper Corentyne at Albion in Berbice and Georgetown, again without Test left-hander Leon Johnson, but with the services of Kellon Carmichael just back from another successful English season, battle East Coast at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara. All matches are scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs.

Upper Corentyne sit in the second spot with 23 points, while West Demerara are third with 22.7 points although their first round game against East Coast was washed out at Wales. Georgetown are fourth with 19.1 Upper Demerara/ East Bank, on 17.8 points, occupy the fifth position, while East Coast Demerara are sixth on 11.4.

Lower Corentyne, who won the three-day and 50-over titles last year, languish on seven points just ahead of cellar dwellers West Berbice (6.3) and will have to improve quickly if they hope to challenge for championship honours this year with four rounds remaining.

The first two rounds have seen 12 five-wicket hauls being taken by eight bowlers with Raun Johnson and Sherfane Rutherford being the only fast bowlers among them.

West Demerara’s left-hander Tagenarine Chanderpaul (176*) and Essequibo’s Ricardo Adams (145*) have been the only batsmen who have demonstrated the temperament to build big scores without throwing their wickets, while Tevin Imlach scored 103 for West Demerara in the same game Chanderpaul scored his unbeaten ton against East Bank/Upper Demerara.

Essequibo’s Anthony Adams, who also has three five-wicket hauls has been the tournament’s outstanding all-rounder so far, has the only other century (137).

Anthony Adams captured 5-12 and 5-35 against West Berbice after taking 6-51 against Lower Corentyne in another match winning performance for the Franchise team from Guyana’s largest County.

West Berbice’s Gudakesh Motie took 6-51 and 7-33 in a losing effort against Upper Corentyne, while East Bank /Upper Demerara’s Sherfane Rutherford grabbed 5-11 and 7-48 to help his team beat Georgetown.

Richie Looknauth (5-46), Kasim Khan (5-49), Ramaal Lewis (5-35), Ricardo Adams (5-51) and Raun Johnson (5-70) are the other bowlers with five-wicket hauls in the first two rounds.