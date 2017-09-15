Derogatory/racial remarks by Govt.’s Press Officer…Not my policy to engage in that language

– Pres. Granger

President David Granger made it clear yesterday, that it is not his policy to engage in language that can be considered racial and derogatory.

The Head of State’s position in this regard came in the wake of unpleasant statements allegedly made by his Press Officer, Lloyda Garrett, about her co-workers.

A leaked screenshot of a conversation Garrett had with two of her friends in a private chat room on the social media site, Facebook, shows the press officer making the following statements: “I got people in my office so I cannot listen to Les (Leslyn Bobbsemple) vn (voice note) yet. Well she was in here making sure to try to turn my staff against me. She don’t know these coolie. They still friendsing she while kissing my a**”

Some local commentators are of the firm view that Garrett’s remarks were not only foul and disgusting but also racial. There was also a screenshot that suggested that she shared an e-mail sent to her by President Granger.

Speaking to the media, the President said that he examined the information that was presented to him and has since discussed it with some members of the staff at the Ministry of the Presidency. Granger also reiterated the position of the Head of his Press and Publicity Unit, Mark Archer, who stated that it is not the policy of the Ministry of the Presidency to engage in such language.

Granger added, “That it is not the policy of the Ministry of the Presidency and it is certainly not my policy to engage in that type of language. (Archer) has promised to investigate it more thoroughly and when that investigation is completed the findings will be made public. But I would like to feel that it was not something that represented her (Garrett’s) personal philosophy or the philosophy of the Ministry or the Government of Guyana.”

Questioned to confirm if Garrett is still an employee of the Ministry and if she would be accompanying him on his United Nations trip, Granger said, “I think that is enough on that matter.”

Archer told reporters on Tuesday that the administration does not condone or endorse any behaviour as is being reported. He noted that the matter is under investigation but Garrett still remains an employee of the Ministry of the Presidency.

The Press Officer has since deactivated her Facebook page.

The incident was first brought to the forefront by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Member, Nigel Dharamlall via his Facebook page. Ironically, Dharamlall who has been upbraided for his racial slurs on several occasions has condemned the actions of the President’s Press Officer and is now calling for her immediate dismissal.