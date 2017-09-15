Deadly plane crashes …Roraima pilot made 19 shuttle runs in one day – GCAA Director

Investigations into the recent deadly aircraft accidents have so far, uncovered essentially, what

appears to be an ongoing racket with domestic air carriers conducting shuttle flights into the interior.

During a press briefing at the boardroom of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, (GCAA,) yesterday Director General, Colonel (Rtd) Egbert Field, told media operatives initial investigations have revealed that the Roraima aircraft which crashed two months ago, had conducted 19 shuttle flights in the interior moments before the accident.

The pilot, Colin Martin, died in the crash. Investigations revealed that Martin had been conducting shuttle flights between Eteringbang and Ekereku before the accident occurred.

He is among two fatalities from three plane crashes, in the past two months.

Imran Khan, another pilot, died in a plane crash a few weeks later. He was conducting shuttles flight via a domestic carrier attached to Air Services Limited, (ASL).

Pilot Dominique Waddell sustained minor injuries after a Wings Aviation single engine plane went down in a forested area shortly after he took off from Eteringbang airstrip on a shuttle flight to Ekereku.

While providing an update on the investigations, the GCAA Director General said that although the Authority, at this time, cannot definitely say what was responsible for the aircraft accidents, all three incidents had something in common; they had been on shuttle missions in the interior, when they went down.

Field said that for this reason he has advocated for improved operating procedures and regulations of shuttle flights.

According to the GCAA Director General, shuttle flights are classified as aircraft transporting only fuel and cargo into the interior locations.

The Director General also responded to criticisms raised over a decision by the GCAA to

temporarily suspend all shuttle flights between interior locations until domestic airlines submit policies and procedures on such operations for approval.

He explained that the decision to suspend the shuttle operations was not “a knee jerk reaction to the situation,” as is the perception of some of his critics.

The GCAA official says that in light of the six aircraft accidents since December 2016, the shuttle flights in the interior have become a source of concern for the Authority.

While, he welcomes the suggestions and comments from persons, who may have something helpful to share, Field noted that his experience and training will not permit him to be lectured to by anyone in the local aviation industry.

He revealed that following the suspension, Trans Guyana Airways complied and submitted its operating manuals.

The Aviation official revealed that Trans Guyana Airways has since been approved by GCAA to restart shuttle operations. Field noted, however, that the other aircraft operators are scheduled to resubmit the operations manual for the approval of the GCAA.

In addition to the local probe, the GCAA Head noted that the engines and propellers of the crashed planes are scheduled to be examined by experts from the US National Transportation and Safety Board.

The GCAA is expected to complete the probe in the coming months.