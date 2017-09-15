City constable who had sex with detained juvenile may know fate today

The Legal Affairs Committee of the Mayor and City Council may make a decision today on the fate of a City Constable who allegedly forced a detained juvenile to perform a sexual act.

City Mayor Patricia Chase-Green said last night that a report is with the Legal Affairs Committee. She is hopeful that a decision is made today.

She said that if the Committee has enough information a decision can be reached, or the Committee could ask for more information.

The incident allegedly occurred on August 22, last, in the Enquiries Office of the City Constabulary, and an eyewitness reportedly provided a statement on August 24.

But the matter was only recently investigated, reportedly after Kaieteur News highlighted the case in its satirical ‘Dem Boys Seh’ column last Sunday.

The accused Lance Corporal, who was investigated for a similar allegation about a year ago, remains on the job.

Mayor Chase-Green had told Kaieteur News that she was informed about the allegation about two weeks ago, and immediately ordered the Chief Constable to investigate and submit a report to her.

But she said that two weeks passed without her receiving a report. However, after last Sunday’s ‘Dem Boy Seh’ column, Chase-Green said she again ordered the Chief Constable to submit a report.

She said she received the report on Monday afternoon. The matter was also discussed at Monday’s City Hall Statutory Meeting, and is now in the hands of the Legal Affairs Committee.

According to Mayor Chase-Green, she hopes that the matter will be dealt with before the end of the week.

Asked if she was concerned that the accused is still on the job, Chase-Green said she could not comment on this while the matter is being investigated.

The sordid events of August 22, last, allegedly occurred after the juvenile was picked up for wandering. He was taken to the City Constabulary’s Enquiries Office and placed to sit on a bench.

But at around 03.00 hrs, some ranks who were in another room reportedly heard unusual sounds in the Enquiries Office. One individual reportedly peered over a wall and saw the juvenile performing a sexual act on a Lance Corporal, whom he identified.

Afterwards, the Lance Corporal allegedly went to the washroom area where he reportedly disposed of a condom.

A report was subsequently made on August 24 to the administration of the City Constabulary.

The City Mayor confirmed that the same Lance Corporal was previously accused of a similar sexual allegation with a juvenile.

She said that this was investigated by the police, but stated that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) indicated that there was insufficient evidence to lay charges.

Kaieteur News understands that a financial settlement was reached between the alleged victim and the accused. Some sources have suggested that the accused rank is being shielded by some senior individuals at City Hall.