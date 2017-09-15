Bandits abduct driver and conductress, escape with vehicle

– victims unhappy with treatment at police outpost

A minibus driver and his conductress were abducted at gunpoint around 21:00 hrs last Saturday by two passengers who escaped with their vehicle after forcing the victims to accompany them to Kuru Kururu on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Mohamed Hazrafdeen, 51, of Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, said that the men, who posed as passengers, had attacked them at around 21:00hrs in the vicinity of Craig Village, East Bank Demerara.

Hazrafdeen’s ordeal reportedly began when he dropped off two of his passengers at a bus shed at Craig, East Bank Demerara.

He said that two male passengers, who were the only other commuters, pretended to disembark at the same bus shed. Instead, one of them held the conductress at gunpoint, while the other ran to the driver’s side of the bus.

While one suspect shoved the conductress into the passenger seat and held her at gunpoint, the other man ran to Hazrafdeen and pressed a knife to the driver’s neck.

Hazrafdeen said that he was attempting to start the vehicle, but his attacker said, “Do not play stupid; turn around and see the conductress.”

The bandit then forced Hazrafdeen to sit in the front passenger seat, while claiming that he had been paid to kill the driver. Hazrafdeen said that he was then ordered, at gunpoint, to sit in the back seat.

Hazrafdeen stated that the men appeared intent on shooting him, but he pretended to be sick and claimed that he had a mental disorder and had also contracted typhoid.

This apparently made the men decide to spare his life, and one of the bandits entered the driver’s seat and drove to the Soesdyke/Linden highway.

Hazrafdeen alleged that during the journey, the bandit who was driving said, “Kill him, we already got paid.” However, his accomplice opted to spare the driver’s life, and told the conductress that she would be safe once she did nothing “stupid.”

According to Hazrafdeen, the bandit who was guarding him said, “Don’t worry kill him…..lets dump him off…..he gonna die anyway”.

On reaching Kuru Kururu, the men allegedly shoved their victims out of the vehicle, after relieving them of their valuables, including documents and cash.

Hazrafdeen said he then walked with his conductress to the Kuru Kururu Police Station where ranks told them that their entire patrol was at a festival, and there was no one to take their report.

Another rank immediately instructed the victims to file a report at the Grove Police Station.

Hazrafdeen said he told the rank he had no money because he was robbed.

The policeman reportedly replied, “What you want me to do?…….go flag a bus or vehicle out there”.

At that point, another policeman drove into the compound. Hazrafdeen said that he then asked the other policeman if the rank who was driving could take him to the station.

According to Hazrafdeen, the rank, whom he identified, replied, “He’s off duty”.

Hazrafdeen said he left the compound and returned to the roadway, where a driver eventually gave him a lift and took him to the Grove Police Station.

The officers present took his report and are currently investigating the matter.

The stolen minibus is a green Toyota with licence plate BTT 5951. Hazrafdeen is offering a reward of $200,000 for the return of his minibus.