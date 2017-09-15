Arson suspected in Tain blaze that leaves janitor, family homeless

A 31-year-old janitor and his family are now homeless after their home went up in flames at Tain Village.

Mulchand Ragbeer, of Lot 120 Block 4, Tain Settlement told this publication that he had just left home for work at approximately 12:45 hours when he received a call from his neighbour a short while after informing him that his house was on fire.

He stated that he immediately rushed home and saw his house enveloped in flames. “When I come I see me house on fire and I contact the fire service.”

According to Ragbeer, his neighbour informed him that ‘Junee’, a former friend of his with whom he had an issue, was seen “walking down the steps and out the yard” while the house was on fire.

The janitor told Kaieteur News, that his family lost everything in the fire.

“Meh lose meh TV, grasscutter, fridge, my children school clothes, school books, bag, everything.

I have nothing but the clothes on my back; my children have nothing and my wife is four months’ pregnant.”

The man disclosed that on Tuesday Junee had made attempts to break into his home by damaging the locks on his door.

This prompted him to change the locks. A report was also made to Whim Police Station Wednesday afternoon on the matter but it appeared that nothing was done.

He is appealing to the general public for assistance. Persons can contact Ragbeer on telephone number on 669-9377.