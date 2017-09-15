AFC wants Local Govt. Commission fast tracked

…General Secretary Marlon Williams is party’s nominee

.

The Alliance for Change (AFC) is calling for the establishment of the Local Government Commission (LGC) to be fast-tracked and be fully constituted. This call was made yesterday at the Alliance for Change’s (AFC) press conference by Chairman of the party, Khemraj Ramjattan.

In his opening remarks, Ramjattan said that the AFC is keen to have the LGC fully constituted.

“It is the party’s position that the nominees for the Commission be fast tracked and that the Guyanese people benefit from having a fully constituted Local Government Commission. The party is fully tuned with the need to have this Commission constituted and will continue to play its part in ensuring that it does all that is required to ensure that that is done.”

He said that the AFC has already gone through the gamut as a party and nominated its General Secretary, Marlon Williams, as its nominee to sit on the Commission. He said that some names were suggested as possible members on the Commission. This is in addition to the names that have been submitted by the opposition party, the People’s Progressive Party Civic.

Ramjattan said that the names that were submitted by the PPP/C were Clinton Collymore, Carol Sooba and Norman Whittaker.

“So the process has gone a far way, including the straightening of the names of other players. I understand there are to be two other names and we are in the process of looking at that as we speak, so that that can be completed and we’ll have the establishment of the Local Government Commission.”

Ramjattan said that the impression is being created by some naysayers that the delay in the establishment of the LGC was an indication of the government not wanting the Commission.

“The Alliance for Change has made it quite clear, and that is why I repeat it here that we want as early as possible a Local Government Commission. We have named our names and we are going to expect Cabinet to come up with the names as early as possible.”

He added that at the last Cabinet meeting, he raised the issue of the LGC again and assured that the matter will be dealt with sometime soon, “within a week or two.”

Asked about what were some of the issues responsible for the delay, the AFC Chairman said that there were some names given and his party had indicated that there might be some persons who ought to be included. Further, there was the issue of some of the individuals that were named wanting time to consider the nomination. In some cases some persons have refused to be nominated.

Several deadlines were announced for the Commission to be established by the Communities Ministry, but none have been met. It was announced that the LGC would have been established in July of last year, which was the third deadline that was given.

The Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, has already submitted his three nominees after consulting with his party. The Commission will have eight members; four nominated by Government, one from unions functioning in the Local Government sector and three from the Leader of the Opposition.

The Bill enabling the establishment of the LGC was eventually passed in the National Assembly in August 2013. The law provides for the Commission to deal with matters concerning the regulation and staffing of Local Government bodies.

In addition, it is to resolve disputes between such organs, and review and monitor implementation of policies.