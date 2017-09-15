15 companies express interests… Proposed new Demerara Bridge model best cost option for affordable tolls

vehicles will park on structure during river openings

Government is defending its proposed model of a new bridge across the Demerara River saying it is the best one to ensure tolls are not high when the structure becomes operational.

A feasibility study by LievenseCSO, a Dutch consultancy which came out tops of a number of companies that expressed interest, has recommended the new bridge be built between Houston, East Bank Demerara, and Versailles, West Bank Demerara.

This week, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, which has oversight of the transportation sector, released a video of the ambitious project which has been in the pipeline for several years now… ambitious in that, it will become one of the costliest infrastructural projects for this government and for the country.

The Coalition Government is aiming for a construction start next year, with the proposed structure to be 1.5 kilometers long.

The three-lane bridge will allow the majority of marine traffic to pass through the lift span without much interruption to vehicles on the bridge. The openings will only be necessary for a small number of vessels.

The lift span would be one major change from the retractor one on the current Demerara Bridge.

As a matter of fact, to not have a replay of the current situation on the East and West Bank where there is a daily buildup of traffic when the bridge opens for marine traffic, the new structure will be allowing traffic to park on the actual bridge itself when it is opened for marine traffic.

This will be a major difference as traffic parked around the Peters Hall/Bagotstown area when the current Demerara Bridge is open to marine traffic, has been contributing to the congestion on especially the East Bank roadway.

According to the Ministry, because of costs and fears of higher tolls, it was determined that the most feasible option was a medium level bridge with short lift span time to allow for marine traffic.

In the 10-minute video, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, disclosed that the project has been in the pipeline now and is one that is high on the agenda of the administration.

He noted that the project will positively impact thousands of Guyanese who live and do business on both sides of the river.

These include school children, workers, parents, business people and residents.

Patterson noted that the project is not about the bridge alone but would encompass a network of roads to allow traffic to continuously flow with the minimal of interruptions.

The Ministry acknowledged that the project would be a “behemoth” one with 11 kilometers of connecting roads to be constructed along with two flyover bridges.

As part of the designs there would be four lanes on either side of the bridge – part of the designs done by the consultants.

According to Rawlston Adams, General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, who is part of the team working on realizing a new crossing, significant strides have been in moving the bridge towards a start in construction.

Already, a feasibility study has been completed and handed over to the Government. An awareness engagement has been held with stakeholders and there is a process ongoing to pre-qualify contractors.

So far, Adams revealed, 15 companies have shown interest at the pre-qualification stage for contractors.

These include contractors from Holland, China, India, France, Panama, United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago.

In October, the prequalification stage would be closed after which evaluators will shortlist three companies which will then be asked to submit bids for the project.

The GM also disclosed that very shortly, an environmental study will be launched.

With the lands around Houston, between the access road leading to Pritipaul Singh Fisheries Complex and Muneshwer’s Port facilities, lined with properties, Adams admitted that there will have to be land acquisition with sensitive negotiations to be handled between the parties involved.

Already work is being done to survey the lands where it is being proposed that the bridge be built in Houston and Versailles.

There has been grumblings about the design of the bridge with marine openings a major worry.

At present, the Demerara Harbour Bridge is almost 40 years old and although as strong as ever, is unable to handle the volume of traffic daily.

In the last eight years or so, at least 10,000 vehicles and a significant number of bikes have been registered making efficiency a major problem.

Daily, in the morning and in the evenings, at peak hours, the congestion on the East Bank and West Bank has been a major grouse for drivers and commuters, with wear and tear for vehicles the least of the problems.

There are thousands of residents living on both sides of the bank with several new housing schemes opened in recent years.

Both roads are key arteries to hinterlands and to the ferries, leading to the Essequibo Coast.