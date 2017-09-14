V Net T20 Blast…Moses’ 5-7 spurs SS Jaguars to victory; Lewis slams 74* in Maria’s Pleasure’s win

Latest update September 14th, 2017 12:59 AM
Off-spinner Nokta Moses grabbed five wickets for seven runs to hand Sans Souci Jaguars a 42-run victory over Noitgedacht while an unbeaten 74 from Kennard Lewis guided Maria’s Pleasure to a nine-wicket win over Zeelandia when the V Net T20 Blast continued on Sunday last on the island of Wakenaam.
Batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success, Sans Souci Jaguars were bowled out for 154 in 20 overs. Chandrika Jairam scored 29 while Moses hit 24. Leon Higgins bowled tidily to finish with 4 -14 while Jamal Hartman claimed 3- 20. Noitgedacht fell for 112 in 17 overs in reply.
Keemo Paul made 38 and Dellon Retemiah 14. Medium pacer Derwin Daniels supported Moses with 3- 21. In the afternoon fixture, Zeelandia batted first and posted 164 all out. Ryan Adams slammed 34; Navishaul Pooran got 32 and P. Jadookul 31.
Left arm spinner Marsh Singh picked up 3-24 and fast bowler Leorayan Ramlakhan 2-24. Lewis then led Maria’s Pleasure reply with some lusty hitting while Lionel Baker contributed 26. Adams was the lone wicket taker for Zeelandia. The competition continues on Sunday at the same venue when Sans Souci Jaguars will face G Square Cavaliers at 09:30hrs and Noitgedacht plays Sans Souci at 13:30hrs.
Sep 14, 2017In what is anticipated to be a fierce clash featuring youth versus experience, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and Police FC will go head to head on Sunday night in the final of the Corona/Petra...
Sep 14, 2017
Sep 14, 2017
Sep 14, 2017
Sep 14, 2017
Sep 14, 2017
Donald Trump is regarded by a growing number of global citizens as someone who is unfit to be the President of the USA, but... more
Having a constructive discourse on race is near impossible in Guyana, even at the intellectual level. It is like trying to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]