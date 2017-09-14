Latest update September 14th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

US-based student launches Maths, literacy project

Sep 14, 2017 News 0

US – based Guyanese Kelly Hyles

With a sound literary background almost any child is geared for a life of success. With this in mind, US -based Guyanese scholar, Kelly Hyles, launched her non- profit venture, “Gears for Success.”
Hyles is a Guyanese teenager, who became recognized for her academic achievements after she was offered scholarships from 21 top Universities across the United States following her completion of high school.
Hyles, an aspiring neurosurgeon, is currently a rising sophomore at Harvard College on the Pre-Medical track.
In a post on her Facebook page over the weekend, Hyles noted that “Gears for Success” is an organization that aims to provide educational supplies to underserved schools.
“Our goal is to introduce new equipment to encourage the students of Vryheid’s Lust Primary School to be engaged in the classroom and dedicated to learning and achieving higher educational goals.
After extensive research, we identified that the school is plagued with low reading and Mathematics scores. After thorough contemplation by both the primary school and “Gears for Success”, it was concluded that the issue would be best solved by building both a reading and mathematics room.
We work closely with the school in need to identify the most pertinent issues, and develop a plan to eliminate these obstacles.”
Hyles said that the first partnership began with her old primary school at Vryheid’s Lust East Coast Demerara.
“Our reading room once filled with interesting books, reading games, and cards will undoubtedly grab the students’ attention and simultaneously sharpen their reading skills.
Our Mathematics Room after being stocked with geometry sets, Maths textbooks and more will make the subject more relatable and exciting for the young minds of Vryheid’s Lust Primary.”
Hyles’ project was made public via her social media on September 8, last, which was also World Literacy Day.
The teen said that this project cannot be successful without others’ support.
As such, Hyles encouraged her Facebook followers to visit the link to the organisation’s website, to donate.
“I am really beyond excited for this project and for what it means for the students at Vryheid’s Lust Primary School, so please help make this a reality! Remember, no donation is too small (or too big),” she added.

More in this category

Sports

Corona/Petra Invitational Final…Police looking to arrest GFC with a Million at stake

Corona/Petra Invitational Final…Police looking to arrest GFC...

Sep 14, 2017

In what is anticipated to be a fierce clash featuring youth versus experience, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and Police FC will go head to head on Sunday night in the final of the Corona/Petra...
Read More
V Net T20 Blast…Moses’ 5-7 spurs SS Jaguars to victory; Lewis slams 74* in Maria’s Pleasure’s win

V Net T20 Blast…Moses’ 5-7 spurs SS...

Sep 14, 2017

GFF facilitates 38 transfers in recent window

GFF facilitates 38 transfers in recent window

Sep 14, 2017

BVA Inter Sec. Sch. Extravaganza serves off tomorrow

BVA Inter Sec. Sch. Extravaganza serves off...

Sep 14, 2017

Multi Care Pharmacy backs Stage of Champions 2

Multi Care Pharmacy backs Stage of Champions 2

Sep 14, 2017

MSC Open Basketball League…Records tumble as Royals thrash Falcons 206-46; Harold Adams pours in 111

MSC Open Basketball League…Records tumble...

Sep 14, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]