US-based student launches Maths, literacy project

With a sound literary background almost any child is geared for a life of success. With this in mind, US -based Guyanese scholar, Kelly Hyles, launched her non- profit venture, “Gears for Success.”

Hyles is a Guyanese teenager, who became recognized for her academic achievements after she was offered scholarships from 21 top Universities across the United States following her completion of high school.

Hyles, an aspiring neurosurgeon, is currently a rising sophomore at Harvard College on the Pre-Medical track.

In a post on her Facebook page over the weekend, Hyles noted that “Gears for Success” is an organization that aims to provide educational supplies to underserved schools.

“Our goal is to introduce new equipment to encourage the students of Vryheid’s Lust Primary School to be engaged in the classroom and dedicated to learning and achieving higher educational goals.

After extensive research, we identified that the school is plagued with low reading and Mathematics scores. After thorough contemplation by both the primary school and “Gears for Success”, it was concluded that the issue would be best solved by building both a reading and mathematics room.

We work closely with the school in need to identify the most pertinent issues, and develop a plan to eliminate these obstacles.”

Hyles said that the first partnership began with her old primary school at Vryheid’s Lust East Coast Demerara.

“Our reading room once filled with interesting books, reading games, and cards will undoubtedly grab the students’ attention and simultaneously sharpen their reading skills.

Our Mathematics Room after being stocked with geometry sets, Maths textbooks and more will make the subject more relatable and exciting for the young minds of Vryheid’s Lust Primary.”

Hyles’ project was made public via her social media on September 8, last, which was also World Literacy Day.

The teen said that this project cannot be successful without others’ support.

As such, Hyles encouraged her Facebook followers to visit the link to the organisation’s website, to donate.

“I am really beyond excited for this project and for what it means for the students at Vryheid’s Lust Primary School, so please help make this a reality! Remember, no donation is too small (or too big),” she added.