Three in custody for British woman found hanging

Three persons are currently in police custody assisting with investigations in relation to the hanging of the British citizen who was holidaying in Guyana with a friend. The woman was allegedly found hanging in a house in New Amsterdam, Berbice last Sunday evening. This was confirmed by Commander Paul Williams.

Dajee Sarah Rosemary, 50, also known as “Rosie Dajee”, an Accounts Assistant in England, was found hanging from a ceiling in the house at Pope Street, New Amsterdam in which she was staying with her friend. A phone cord was reportedly used.

Rosemary along with her co-worker/friend, Jessica Grumble arrived in Guyana some two weeks ago. Grumble reportedly made the discovery sometime around 19.45 hrs. on Sunday.

Commander of B Division, Paul Williams, when contacted stated that an investigation was launched into the alleged hanging. An official from the British High Commission yesterday visited the Arokium Funeral Home to identify the body.

According to reports, Rosemary came to Guyana on a three weeks’ vacation but was reportedly “acting strange” a few days ago. Grumble’s mother, Valanda Susan, who is also on vacation in Guyana, claimed that Rosemary had told her that she was to tie the nuptial knot with a local photographer, and subsequently offered to take Grumble on a trip to the Kaieteur Falls. However, Susan declined the offer, citing the weather conditions.

Her friends also claimed that Rosemary began hallucinating at one point and claimed that persons were “peeping her” in the shower from the house next door. No one reportedly lives next door.

Another instance the woman told persons that she was leaving the country Saturday, but after arriving at the airport her name was not listed on the flight. Rosemary had also reportedly misplaced her passport, which resulted in herself and Grumble returning to Berbice.

Rosemary’s body is awaiting a post mortem examination.