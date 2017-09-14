Teary “Tear Drop” gets bail on $1M robbery charge

An attendant attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation(GPHC) and who is popularly known as ‘Tear Drop” on social media was yesterday arraigned before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a charge of robbery.

Twenty-three-year-old Leon Clarke of Lot 64 East La Penitence denied the charge which alleged that on September 8 at East La Penitence Boulevard, Georgetown, while being in the company of others he robbed Vincent Howard of $980,000 cash, $175,000 worth in GTT phone cards, $50,000 worth in Digicel phone cards and $80,000 worth in scratch tickets.

The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-law Keoma Griffith who in his application to secure bail for his client told the court that his client is a rising entertainer and a social media personality, who has thousands of followers on Facebook.

The lawyer added that his client is an artiste who encourages the youths to pursue their dreams.

Griffith added that the accused went to the police station on his own when he heard of the allegation, and it was then he was arrested and charged.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant.

According to information, Clarke broke into Howard’s home where he stole the articles mentioned in the charge.

It was while Clarke was leaving he was recognised by the defendant’s daughter.

When given a chance to address the court the defendant who was seen and heard crying throughout the court proceeding said: “I’m an entertainer on Facebook. I don’t thief, I am very popular your worship. I does fetch them break foot people at the hospital. The police just show up at my workplace and beat me; they ain’t even find my finger print.”

Magistrate Azore order bail in the sum of $75,000. He will make his next court appearance on October 4.