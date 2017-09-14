Republic Bank steps up Lethem Town Week sponsorship

Latest update September 14th, 2017 12:59 AM
Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited has made a significant financial donation to the hosting of the first ever ‘Lethem Town Week’. The week of activities is set for October 15th to October 21st. The event is intended to showcase Lethem as a Tourism destination and highlight the many investment opportunities available to local and foreign businesses, in the commercial, industrial zone and housing sector.
Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, Managing Director, Mr.Richard Sammy made the presentation to the Chairman of the Lethem Town Week Committee, Mr. Raymond Hunte on September 8, 2017, at the Republic Bank, Lethem Branch.
Mr. Hunte expressed his appreciation to Republic Bank for its support stating that, “they are a shining example of a good corporate citizen and we are happy to have them on board.
“Thank you, and we look forward to your continued support in helping to move our town and by extension, Region 9 forward,” he said.
