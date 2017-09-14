President’s Press Officer under investigation for derogatory remarks about co-workers

President David Granger’s Press Officer, Lloyda Garrett, is currently under investigation for making derogatory remarks about her co-workers at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The probe comes on the heels of leaked screenshots of a conversation which Garrett had with two of her friends in a private chat room on the social media site, Facebook.

In the conversation, the Press Officer said, “I got people in my office so I cannot listen to Les (Leslyn Bobbsemple) vn (voice note) yet. Well she was in here making sure to try to turn my staff against me. She don’t know these coolie. They still friendsing she while kissing my a**”

Some local commentators are of the firm view that Garrett’s remarks were not only foul but also racial.

The Government has not officially released a statement on the matter. However, Head of the President’s Press and Publicity Unit, Mark Archer told reporters yesterday that the administration does not condone or endorse any behaviour as is being reported. He noted that the matter is under investigation but Garrett still remains an employee of the Ministry of the Presidency.

The Press Officer has since deactivated her Facebook page and has not been taking calls from the media.

The incident was first brought to the forefront by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Member, Nigel Dharamlall via his Facebook page. Ironically, Dharamlall who has been upbraided for his racial slurs on several occasions has condemned the actions of the President’s Press Officer and is now calling for her immediate dismissal.