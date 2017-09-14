President bids farewell to elder brother

Latest update September 14th, 2017 12:59 AM
The funeral service of the late Cesare Francis Granger, brother of President David Granger, was held yesterday at the Kaashi Dhaam Hindu Crematorium, Ruimzeight, Essequibo Islands -West Demerara (Region Three).
Members of the Cabinet and the Diplomatic Corps were among those who attended the service.
Cesare Granger, fondly known as Frank, was born on October 4, 1937, and is the first son and third child, of the late Chetwynd and Verleigh Granger.
According to the Ministry of the Presidency, he married Theresa nee Chang, with whom he fathered two sons -Kevin and Marc.
Frank attended the St John the Baptist School at Bartica, Central High School and Queen’s College in Georgetown.
He subsequently attended Columbia University in New York.
He graduated with the Bachelor of Science (Hons.) in Economics, winning the Matthew M. Frydre Award for outstanding under-graduate work.
After studying and working abroad, Granger returned to Guyana, where he joined the Ministry of Works, Hydraulics and Supply as an economist, conducting economic feasibility studies from 1969 to 1972.
He then joined the Commonwealth Caribbean Regional Secretariat and, from 1973, the Caribbean Community Secretariat as a Senior Economist, holding various positions until his retirement on October 4, 1997.
Frank Granger is survived by his sons, and his siblings, Barbara, and President Granger.
