Pensioner gets 4 years for ganja found in barrels, boxes

Following the discovery of a large quantity of marijuana on Sunday by ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU), a 59-year-old pensioner was yesterday jailed for four years and fined $30,000 after pleading guilty to a narcotics charge.

Stanley Pyle, a father of seven, of Lot 10 Norton and Camp Streets, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and admitted that on September 10, he had 34.048 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa (marijuana) in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

CANU Prosecutor Attorney-at-Law Konyo Sandiford told the court that on the day in question, ranks from CANU visited a house located at the above mentioned address and conducted a search.

At the time of their visit, Prosecutor Sandiford related that Pyle was the only person at home.

According to the prosecutor, ranks conducted a search in a “makeshift” room located on the upper flat of the building where they found three cartons and two barrels, all containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems (marijuana).

The prosecutor added that Pyle remained silent after he was told of the offence committed and cautioned. Sandiford said that the elderly man was escorted, along with several bulk parcels of marijuana, to CANU Headquarters.

She said that while in custody Pyle orally admitted to ownership of the narcotics and disclosed that it was given to him by a man who resides “over the river.”

During his address to the court Pyle told Magistrate Latchman, “I just would like you to be lenient with me. I have little kids and I am a single parent.”

Having considered all mitigating factors, Pyle’s early guilty plea, the method in which the narcotics was concealed; the quantity of marijuana and the need to prevent others from committing such an offence, Magistrate Latchman imposed the custodial sentence and fine.