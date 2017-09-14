Latest update September 14th, 2017 12:59 AM

Jagdeo don’t mean to change and de Chat-3 no different

Sep 14, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Fuh years dem boys realize and expose that every word come out de mouth of Jagdeo, that scamp, is a lie. He even cultivate this attitude in de people who he surround heself wid.
Dem boys now beginning to realize some of Soulja Bai people get de same paint wid Jagdeo brush wheh lying is concern.
Yesterday, Jagdeo had a press conference and he lie again. He claim how de govt never put a cent in de Berbice Bridge. When dem boys ask him about de US$8 million he tek from NIS and put in de Bridge he seh NIS money is not govt money—is private money.
Dem boys believe that de NIS money belong to ee mother and father bank account. That is why de ordinary man can’t get ee own NIS money wha he pay all he life.
Babbie, he best, friend put money in de Berbice Bridge just like NIS but he drawing down. He getting fat, fat cheques. NIS ain’t getting a cent but Jagdeo tell dem reporter how NIS get money when NIS ain’t get one cent.
Dem boys want to know if he mix up de private investors wid NIS.
De Chat-3 is a full blown liar like Jagdeo. He lie how Basil de Willie hut he feelings when he call him a thief. He go to court and sue plus get an injunction stopping de Willie from charging he.
Well dem boys hear yesterday de judge, Madame Priya, shie away de injunction to give him a wakeup call. She even tell him to pay costs.
De judge realize how conniving he is. He file an injunction without any reason to stop de charge. That injunction get shie out. He file another injunction on de same issue and didn’t mention de fuss injunction.
According to judge Priya you can’t file de same injunction two time. You trying to deceive de court. That is wha get she vex and she shie out de injunction, he and he lawyers out de court.
Talk half and beware of dem lying lawyers and politicians.

