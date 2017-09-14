Guyana /Venezuela border controversy for discussion at UN General Assembly

The Venezuela/Guyana border controversy is high on agenda for Guyana at the 72nd Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President David Granger is expected to lead a Guyana delegation at the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, later this month.

During a press briefing yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge told media operatives that President Granger will be raising the issue of the border controversy with Venezuela.

Granger is expected to make a presentation to the General Assembly on September 20.

“He will doubtless also be addressing issues pertaining to the greening of Guyana and Guyana’s controversy”, as regards the border with Venezuela.

We have been a part of this process but the process spelt out by the UN Secretary General’s personal representative does not make provision for us to address the process and the outcome at this stage.

“However, the Secretary General and President are due to meet and in the course of that meeting, one can expect that they will be discussing progress of the work of personal representative.”

“He will touch upon the problems of global governance, the issues pertaining to how the small and the voiceless can be given the opportunity to have their messages heard, and to have the UN act in a manner that is consistent with their interests,” Greenidge added.

Additionally, Greenidge explained that the general debate will cover a range of topical issues such as terrorism, UN Reform, Climate Change and economic issues. A number of side events are also scheduled. These include Gender and Women’s empowerment, energy and communicable diseases.

The Foreign Affairs Minister noted that a sub-committee is expected to address this country’s border controversy with Venezuela.

He said that there will be marginal meetings with Heads of Commonwealth ,Foreign Affairs Ministers during the General Assembly.

“The Commonwealth Foreign Ministers will in the course of their deliberations be looking at issues they’ve highlighted: problems of governance within the Commonwealth and also problems of borders,” Greenidge explained.

The border issue will again come up during meetings with CARICOM’s Council for Foreign and Community Relation (COFCOR). “COFCOR will also be meeting with the same view, to look at common issues and to ensure that their positions are synchronized.”

Minister Greenidge and a team from his ministry along with Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Michael Ten-Pow will be in attendance at the General Assembly.

A statement from the Ministry outlined that several bilateral meetings are scheduled to be held with states from Eastern Europe, the Caribbean and traditional friendly states.

The Bilateral meetings will also include Peru, Singapore, Africa and Pacific States. As usual, there will be sessions covered by the Commonwealth to look at matters of common interest such as border problems and preparations for next year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference to be held in the United Kingdom.

“One shadow for the Caribbean in general hanging over this year’s event is the aftermath of the catastrophic hurricanes which have devastated the region. A great deal of attention can therefore be expected to be drawn to the treatment of vulnerability of SIDs and other small states and means of assisting them to cope. The session runs from September 18 to 26, 2017.”