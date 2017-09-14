Counsel questions competence of police handwriting analyst

as trial of convicted drug trafficker continues

Attorney-at-Law, Eusi Anderson, has objected to Police Corporal Ameer Mohamed, a handwriting analyst, testifying in the trial of Dennis Jones, who is accused of attempting to smuggle 22 pounds of cocaine to Canada through the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

Anderson, who is representing Jones, is contending that the police witness does not possess the minimum qualifications to be deemed competent. The lawyer is of the view that Corporal Mohamed needs a lot more qualifications and experience to develop his competence in handwriting analysis.

Nevertheless, Corporal Mohamed disclosed that he is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown and has been attached to the Handwriting Section for the past three years.

During his tenure, Mohamed said that he has received training in the field from several senior police ranks. Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford is scheduled to reply to Anderson’s objections on September 25.

Jones, 63, who resides at 239 Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown is on trial again, this time, for allegedly attempting to smuggle 22 pounds of cocaine out of Guyana in Banko Wine and baking powder via the GPOC. It is alleged that on January 20, at the GPOC, Jones had 10.618 kilogrammes of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He remains on remand.

According to reports, Jones, who was convicted in 2012 for drug trafficking, was arrested shortly after he attempted to ship cocaine in baking powder and Banko Wine to Toronto, Canada. Ranks from CANU intercepted a box containing the prohibited substance.

Jones is also facing forgery charges. It is alleged that between September 1 and September 30, 2016, with intent to defraud; he forged a Republic of Guyana identification card in the name of Josiah Jones, purporting to show that same was issued by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

He is presently on trial before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The police prosecutor is contending that the identification card was found in Jones’ home and that he confessed to forging the document. It was also noted by the prosecutor that GECOM has no records of issuing that identification card.

Based on reports, Dennis Jones was deported from the USA for a drug trafficking offence.

In 2012, Jones was sentenced to four years in jail after pleading guilty to attempting to ship 300 kilograms of cocaine in a container of soap powder to Niger Republic in Africa.

Jones was arrested on November 29, 2012 after attempting to ship the narcotics from the John Fernandes Limited terminal at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Back then, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) had said that the drug had an estimated street value of US$10M. During that arraignment, the court was told that Jones is an exporter and that he turned up at the terminal to ship a 20-foot container of Breeze brand soap powder.

But during an examination of the shipment, it was discovered that several packets which had the brand label were packed with cocaine concealed in a transparent plastic within.