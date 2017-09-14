Corona/Petra Invitational Final…Police looking to arrest GFC with a Million at stake

In what is anticipated to be a fierce clash featuring youth versus experience, Georgetown

Football Club (GFC) and Police FC will go head to head on Sunday night in the final of the Corona/Petra Invitational tournament with the winner waltzing away with One Million dollars.

The match is set for the Mecca of football in the City; GFC ground which celebrated 115 years of existence last month. The home team will go into the battle as slight favourites after defeating the Lawmen in the round-robin stage of the tournament.

However, Police has proven to not make the same mistakes twice after downing Western Tigers in their semifinal encounter, the Tigers had trounced them {Police} 3-0 when they met in round robin play.

During a media brief at the GFC pavilion yesterday, Keiron Boston, Manager of Police Football Club expressed delight in the club’s growth during the past four to five years with the most recent triumph being winning the Mayor’s Cup last year. Boston boldly stated, “We (Police) are the superior team and we will win.”

GFC’s Coach, Floyd Cadogan, stated that, “Our team has been preparing for this final, we are ready” and despite Police FC Manager Keiron Boston’s remarks, Cadogan further stated that, “My players believe they are the superior side.”

Head Coach of Police, Dwayne Babb, in his remarks noted that the final is expected to be very competitive. Police will be looking to their Captain, the experienced Dwain Jacobs to continue his goal scoring form; he netted the lone and winning goal in the semifinal match that ended Western Tigers quest for top honours.

GFC’s African gem, 20 year-old Nigerian Benjamin Opara, is certain to pose an offensive threat to the Police backline. Coach Babb described himself as not being very outspoken but he signaled his intent to adapt because, “I plan having my team feature in much more finals in future.”

Jacobs, a former Golden Jaguar and the top goal scorer, twice in the then Kashif and Shanghai tournament, expressed dissatisfaction with losing two games during the round-robin stage of the tournament. The target-man noted: “I don’t like losing period. We will be gunning for the win and we are asking fans to come out in blue to show support and have fun.”

The soft spoken Shaquille Bowen, Captain of GFC, modestly stated that although GFC had defeated Police earlier in the competition, his team is not getting over confident. He further explained: “Sunday’s clash will be youth vs. experience with experience likely to win on paper but on the day football has to be played and we will give it our best shot.”

GFC which haven’t featured in a senior final for over a decade will pay tribute with a victory in Sunday’s final to their late Coach, Peter Lashley, who was tragically killed in an accident on Valentine’s Day, 2014.

The loser of the final will pocket $400,000 while the winner of the third place playoff between Western Tigers and Northern Rangers will be awarded $200,000 and the loser, $100,000.