Cocaine swallower excretes 86 pellets

A 39-year-old Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara resident has excreted 86 suspected cocaine pellets so far, after being apprehended at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport yesterday.
A release from the Customs Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Agency (CANU) stated that Julius Fidel Watkins was taken off a Canada-bound flight.
“He was escorted to a city hospital where he was admitted, medically examined, and up to press time, he has excreted a total of 86 suspected cocaine filled pellets. He is expected to have swallowed over 100 pellets,” the release stated.
“He currently remains under observation.”

Publisher’s Note

