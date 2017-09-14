Cocaine swallower excretes 86 pellets

A 39-year-old Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara resident has excreted 86 suspected cocaine pellets so far, after being apprehended at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport yesterday.

A release from the Customs Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Agency (CANU) stated that Julius Fidel Watkins was taken off a Canada-bound flight.

“He was escorted to a city hospital where he was admitted, medically examined, and up to press time, he has excreted a total of 86 suspected cocaine filled pellets. He is expected to have swallowed over 100 pellets,” the release stated.

“He currently remains under observation.”