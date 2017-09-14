Charlestown man charged for wounding T&T soca artiste ‘Benjai’

A man, who recently got a matter of discharging a loaded firearm at his pregnant girlfriend and her sister dismissed, was yesterday back in court for allegedly wounding popular soca artiste, Rodney ‘Benjai’ Le Blanc.

Twenty-five-year-old Maverick De Abreu of Lot 66 Broad and Alexander Streets, Charlestown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he denied the charge, which alleged that on April 16 at Palm Court, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Rodney “Benjai” Le Blanc.

DeAbreu was represented by Attorney-at-law Mark Waldron, who asked that his client be released on reasonable bail. However the virtual complainant’s attorney, Eusi Anderson, told the court that his client travelled from Trinidad to get justice.

The lawyer asked that bail be granted to the defendant in a substantial amount and that conditions be attached.

Anderson told the court that on the day in question, his client had just finished performing at the Pulse Entertainment’s Soca title “’Easter Phenomenon” at the Palm Court Night Club.

The court heard that after his performance around 03:00 hrs, Benjai was standing outside the nightclub awaiting transportation when motor car PLL 2456 which he was standing behind reversed close to him, causing him to tap on the vehicle to alert the driver.

The lawyer added that after the driver was alerted, he exited the vehicle and pointed a gun to his client’s face and threatened to kill him.

According to the lawyer, the defendant told his client “You f#**ing stupid. You think this is f#**ing Trinidad. I would f#***ing kill you.”

DeAbreu then allegedly armed himself with a glass bottle and slashed the victim across his face.

The lawyer told the court that after his client received the injury he was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where he underwent an emergency surgery and received over 15 stitches to his face.

DeAbreu was ordered to post $50,000 bail and he will make his next court appearance on October 11.

Last May, DeAbreu made an appearance before City Magistrate Leron Daly charged with discharging a loaded firearm at his pregnant girlfriend and her sister.

DeAbreu was however freed of the two charges after the women refused to offer evidence against him in court.

It was alleged that on February 1, 2017, at Industrial Site Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded gun at his girlfriend, Tiffany Herbert and her sister, Jonelle Herbert with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm to them.

The court heard that on the day in question the virtual complainants were seated in their car which was parked at Industrial Site Ruimveldt, when DeAbreu approached in another car. An argument erupted between them and he pulled out a gun and discharged several rounds towards the victims.

The prosecutor had told the court that after the women made the initial report to the police they returned and asked to have the matters dismissed.