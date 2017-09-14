Latest update September 14th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

At least 400 Region One residents to benefit from safe water

Sep 14, 2017 News 0

A new water well contract in Koko, Region One, has been awarded to BK International Incorporated, by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).
The project is likely to provide approximately 400 Guyanese with water that is safe for consumption.
The community is one of several, which will for the first time, have access to potable water.
The overall expenses amount to GYD$8.75 Million as it includes the supply of materials, labour and equipment for the project. Persons within the village are expected to be employed as the project is spearheaded by the Government of Guyana.

Work is scheduled to begin this month and be completed in December 2017.

This project will provide for the construction of a pump house, well head, discharge pipes, connections to the water distribution network and the development of the entire well site, among other ancillary works.

BK International has become responsible for ensuring that the well is drilled to meet the specifications of GWI, provide the required materials necessary and implement suitable techniques to ensure the sustenance of the hole before, during and after drilling. The contracting company is also required to drill, to the required depth of 180 meters, ream and install all the materials to successfully complete the well as per design.

After construction, the work of contractors will continue as they are responsible for testing the pump as well as sterilizing the well.

More in this category

Sports

Corona/Petra Invitational Final…Police looking to arrest GFC with a Million at stake

Corona/Petra Invitational Final…Police looking to arrest GFC...

Sep 14, 2017

In what is anticipated to be a fierce clash featuring youth versus experience, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and Police FC will go head to head on Sunday night in the final of the Corona/Petra...
Read More
V Net T20 Blast…Moses’ 5-7 spurs SS Jaguars to victory; Lewis slams 74* in Maria’s Pleasure’s win

V Net T20 Blast…Moses’ 5-7 spurs SS...

Sep 14, 2017

GFF facilitates 38 transfers in recent window

GFF facilitates 38 transfers in recent window

Sep 14, 2017

BVA Inter Sec. Sch. Extravaganza serves off tomorrow

BVA Inter Sec. Sch. Extravaganza serves off...

Sep 14, 2017

Multi Care Pharmacy backs Stage of Champions 2

Multi Care Pharmacy backs Stage of Champions 2

Sep 14, 2017

MSC Open Basketball League…Records tumble as Royals thrash Falcons 206-46; Harold Adams pours in 111

MSC Open Basketball League…Records tumble...

Sep 14, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]