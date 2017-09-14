At least 400 Region One residents to benefit from safe water

A new water well contract in Koko, Region One, has been awarded to BK International Incorporated, by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

The project is likely to provide approximately 400 Guyanese with water that is safe for consumption.

The community is one of several, which will for the first time, have access to potable water.

The overall expenses amount to GYD$8.75 Million as it includes the supply of materials, labour and equipment for the project. Persons within the village are expected to be employed as the project is spearheaded by the Government of Guyana.

Work is scheduled to begin this month and be completed in December 2017.

This project will provide for the construction of a pump house, well head, discharge pipes, connections to the water distribution network and the development of the entire well site, among other ancillary works.

BK International has become responsible for ensuring that the well is drilled to meet the specifications of GWI, provide the required materials necessary and implement suitable techniques to ensure the sustenance of the hole before, during and after drilling. The contracting company is also required to drill, to the required depth of 180 meters, ream and install all the materials to successfully complete the well as per design.

After construction, the work of contractors will continue as they are responsible for testing the pump as well as sterilizing the well.