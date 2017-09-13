Two remanded on separate robbery under-arms charges

Twenty-four-year-old Dexter Wray of Lot 95 Second Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara, a construction worker who was recently freed on a robbery charge was once again standing before a city Magistrate on Monday, to answer to two Robbery Under-Arms charges.

It is alleged that on September 2, last, on Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara while being in the company of another, he robbed Roxanne John of $50,000 in cash and a handbag, property of Vic Oditt.

It was further alleged that the same day he robbed Mark Josiah of $25,000 in cash.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges after they were read to him. Wray was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Paul Fung-a-Fat who made an application for bail for his client.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts. The Prosecutor also outlined the fact that a gun was used to commit the offences.

The court heard that the virtual complainants are both employed at ‘Jus’ Waters which is located at Houston, East Bank Demerara.

According to the facts, on the day in question about 17:15 hrs, Wray and another person rode up on a motorcycle and rushed into the business place where he held the employees at gunpoint and robbed them.

The defendant and his accomplice then made good their escape. The court heard that Wray was positively identified by the victims during an identification parade.

The Prosecutor’s objection was upheld and the defendant was remanded to prison.

Also appearing before the same Magistrate was Dellon McLean, 26, a mason of Lot 468 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme.

McLean denied the charge which alleged that on September 5, last, at North Road, Bourda while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Shonetta Boyce of one gold chain valued $168,000.

The man was represented by Attorney-at-Law Keoma Griffith who asked that bail be granted to his client since he has no pending matters in any other court.

The lawyer went on to tell the court that his client is being harassed by some members of the police force.

According to reports, on the day in question, the victim was at Bourda Market buying fruits when the defendant approached and pointed a gun at her and snatched her gold chain, before making good his escape.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

The Prosecutor’s objection was upheld by the Magistrate and the defendant was remanded to prison.

Both defendants will make their next court appearance on September 25.