Two remanded on separate robbery under-arms charges

Latest update September 13th, 2017 12:57 AM
Twenty-four-year-old Dexter Wray of Lot 95 Second Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara, a construction worker who was recently freed on a robbery charge was once again standing before a city Magistrate on Monday, to answer to two Robbery Under-Arms charges.
It is alleged that on September 2, last, on Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara while being in the company of another, he robbed Roxanne John of $50,000 in cash and a handbag, property of Vic Oditt.
It was further alleged that the same day he robbed Mark Josiah of $25,000 in cash.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges after they were read to him. Wray was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Paul Fung-a-Fat who made an application for bail for his client.
Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts. The Prosecutor also outlined the fact that a gun was used to commit the offences.
The court heard that the virtual complainants are both employed at ‘Jus’ Waters which is located at Houston, East Bank Demerara.
According to the facts, on the day in question about 17:15 hrs, Wray and another person rode up on a motorcycle and rushed into the business place where he held the employees at gunpoint and robbed them.
The defendant and his accomplice then made good their escape. The court heard that Wray was positively identified by the victims during an identification parade.
The Prosecutor’s objection was upheld and the defendant was remanded to prison.
Also appearing before the same Magistrate was Dellon McLean, 26, a mason of Lot 468 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme.
McLean denied the charge which alleged that on September 5, last, at North Road, Bourda while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Shonetta Boyce of one gold chain valued $168,000.
The man was represented by Attorney-at-Law Keoma Griffith who asked that bail be granted to his client since he has no pending matters in any other court.
The lawyer went on to tell the court that his client is being harassed by some members of the police force.
According to reports, on the day in question, the victim was at Bourda Market buying fruits when the defendant approached and pointed a gun at her and snatched her gold chain, before making good his escape.
Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.
The Prosecutor’s objection was upheld by the Magistrate and the defendant was remanded to prison.
Both defendants will make their next court appearance on September 25.
Sep 13, 2017The Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore Captain has continued to show encouraging form ahead of next month’s 150th Anniversary Shoot which will also double as the West Indies...
Sep 13, 2017
Sep 13, 2017
Sep 13, 2017
Sep 12, 2017
Sep 12, 2017
If people in this country think that there is going to be new leadership in the PPP; that young men and women will emerge... more
The just concluded Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket tournament has revealed some good things and bad things about Caribbean... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]