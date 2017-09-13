Three GPF trainees injured in accident

Latest update September 13th, 2017 12:57 AM
An 18-year-old on his way to Felix Austin Training School, found himself in a near fatal accident when the car he was travelling in on Sunday last, at approximately 07:00pm, collided with another.
Marlon Small, 18 who is a resident of Nooten-Zuil, East Coast Demerara, is a trainee. He was seated at the back of the car. He is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital being treated for a fractured jaw and other injuries. The teen, who could barely speak, said that the driver was travelling at a “fast pace”.
He stated that he cannot recall what type of car it was and does not know the driver, since it was a taxi.
Dexroy Smith, 24 of South Ruimveldt, who is also a trainee, was seated in the front of the car. He was treated for a broken arm and lacerations above the eye before being discharged.
The other trainee in the vehicle was identified as Selwin Robertson, 18, of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara who suffered from minor injuries.
The teen told Kaieteur News that they were out on a “weekend pass or time off” and were returning to the Police Training School in Adventure, Corentyne, Berbice.
Robertson noted, too, that he could not recall what type of car they were travelling in, nor could he recall the registration number, since it was dark.
The driver of the car is reportedly in Police custody as investigations continue.
