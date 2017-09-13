Teacher sets cheating husband’s bed on fire

A teacher is on the run after setting fire to her home in which her husband and 16-year-old son were sleeping. The fire broke out around 01:30 hrs yesterday at ‘D’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.

The suspect has been identified as Brusene Walters, a Sophia Primary School Teacher. She is believed to be hiding out in Corentyne.

According to information received, the woman received a report that her 49-year-husband, Richard Walters, was having an affair. She reacted by burning down their home.

She doused the entire house with kerosene and then poured some of the liquid on the bed on which her husband was sleeping. The woman then set fire at several locations in the house before flinging a burning kerosene stove on her husband’s bed.

The mother of two fled before her son, Martin and husband made it out of the house. Mario Walters, one of the couple’s sons, said that he lives at another location. He was called out of his home early yesterday by a friend who informed him about the fire.

By the time he reached, the entire house was engulfed in flames. The young man explained that his mother was on the “edge” since Monday afternoon when she received the news about his father.

“I buy some building materials and put them at the bottom of the house and she burnt it just like that Wednesday afternoon.”

As a result of that, Walters noted that his parents started fighting. His father subsequently left home to report the matter to the police station. “I didn’t want problem so I just left and went home and then my friend called and say the house burned down.”

He said that his mother lost a child some six years ago and she has been depressed since then. He suspected that she was having a mental break down when she burnt the house and his building materials.

Meanwhile, Richard Walters said that when he got up, he saw fire on his bed and tried to hurry out the house while trying to assist his wife who was standing at the door—not knowing that she was the one who started the fire.

As he was attempting to assist her, she picked up a kerosene stove and threw it on him and ran out the house.

A shocked Richard Walters said it took some time before he realized what had happened. With minor burns to the body, he managed to get his son out of the house and to safety. Investigations are ongoing.