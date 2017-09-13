Region Three residents benefit from health outreach

Residents of Parika and the surrounding areas benefitted from a health fair staged during a community outreach on Saturday at the Parika Lay Park.

Several agencies including the Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with the Region Three administration, New GPC, Food for the Poor, the Leonora Diagnostic Centre and the West Demerara Regional Hospital offered their services at the outreach.

The services ranged from mental health services, dental services, HIV testing, Blood Pressure Testing, Yellow Fever, Tetanus and Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccines to other health services.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Public Health, John Adams noted that the Ministry will also be launching similar outreaches in “Regions One and Ten where we will be providing services such as blood pressure and cholesterol testing, paediatrics among other health care services, medicines of course, we have enough medications that will be adequate for everyone that participates.”

The Ministry was pleased to be associated with the health outreach which was another way to ensure health care services are brought to people, especially those who cannot afford medical care.

Adams added that the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Denis Jaikaran, explained that the health outreach is the first of its kind in the Region, though the initiative has been launched throughout Guyana. The REO urged the residents to take advantage of the services offered.

Acting Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Bibi Jabar, remarked that the outreach is a great opportunity for those who were unable to have their regular medical check-ups done. She thanked the residents for their patience and encouraged them to contact friends and family members to take advantage of the services offered at the outreach.

Food for the Poor (FFTP) provided personal items, school supplies and food supplies as well as Over-the-Counter (OTC) medication to those participating. Jameel Davis, Senior Manager attached to FFTP said it was gratifying to have been involved in the outreach since part of the mandate of his organisation is to provide Guyanese with the basic essentials.

Health outreaches are scheduled to be launched in Leguan and Wakenaam.