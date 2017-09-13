GPL has insufficient reserve capacity to cater for outages

Facing increasing public criticisms, the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL Inc.) yesterday admitted that it barely has enough power to meet peak demands.

As a matter of fact, any engine that goes down will lead to load shedding.

Daily, residents have been complaining of outages with little explanations from GPL. The state-owned power company, in a statement, said that efforts are progressing to restore generation capacity to mitigate the occurrence of service interruptions in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

“The current available generation capacity is 116 megawatts with a peak demand (between 18:30hrs and 22:00 hrs) of approximately 110 megawatts. Whilst the available capacity may appear adequate to meet demand; it leaves insufficient reserve capacity to cater for unexpected and additional loss of generation,” the statement said.

The company said that in instances of insufficient available generation capacity to meet the demand, customers in various areas within the DBIS may experience an interruption in the supply of electricity.

“It is important that the company states very clearly that, this current generation challenge is temporary whilst two generation units with an aggregate generation capacity of 13.8 megawatts are offline for maintenance and are expected to become operational shortly.”

GPL said it remains cognizant of the inconveniences these interruptions cause.

“…We wish to reassure customers that we remain resolute in restoring a stable supply of electricity and extend sincerest apologies to our valued customers.”

GPL is exploring tapping into natural gas and has announced plans that include a 50 megawatt power plant to tap into that. A number of solar plants are also being considered.

The Government of Guyana last year took a decision to release Finnish Company, Wartsila, of its management contract of several engines in the Demerara and Essequibo area.

A new company was formed- Power Producer and Distribution Incorporated (PPDI) – which took over the local staffers of Wartsila. They are managing the engines.