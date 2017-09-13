Fernandes elected President of Linden Chamber

The Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development (LCICD) on Saturday elected a new executive body which will focus on a number of issues that directly involve and serve their members.

The elections were held in the Boardroom of Linden Enterprise Network. Newly-elected President of the LCICD, Victor Fernandes, will work closely with fellow executives – Senior Vice President Lyndon Younge, Junior Vice President Michael Hercules, Secretary Staydon Payne, Treasurer Stephen Greaves, Asst. Secretary/Treasurer Tanniza Gasper and Advisors Sheena Bristol, Norvelle Fredricks and outgoing President Kevin DeJonge to ensure that the intended goals are met.

In his farewell speech, outgoing President Kevin DeJonge who served for four years, expressed confidence that the new body will achieve its goals and pointed out that its members already have a strong foundation with which they can work.

He pledged continued support for the leadership of the organisation. He added that he is proud that during his tenure, much was achieved such as the Linden Trade Fair and Exposition, Customer Service and Contractors’ Seminars. He had also lobbied for the reduction of the toll for Linden Businesses at the Linden Mayor and Town Council Toll Booth and for outlying areas in Region Ten to have their Business Registrations done through the Chamber.

DeJonge also acknowledged that the Chamber has experienced remarkable achievements in terms of growth and development during the past years with increased membership, acquired positions on the Small Business Bureau, Linden Enterprise Network and the Linden Broadcasting Authority Inc. Boards.

Mr. DeJonge also thanked all who supported him during his tenure. He also thanked President David Granger for his substantial contribution to the Trade Fair and Exposition.

The newly elected President stressed that the incoming executive must recognise that much work is yet to be done and many challenges are ahead.

“I can assure you that with your support we will accomplish the tasks before us. With immediate effect we will be extending amnesty to those members who are out in the cold. I want to reassure the contractors that we intend to make LEN the HUB for a partnership because for too long only one million dollars was allowed. It is only a survival loan.”

Secretary Staydon Payne said that all decisions arrived at, or any public pronouncements of the chamber, should reflect what the membership stands for, and what they want, as the foundation of the Chamber is to serve its membership.

“We also focus on acquiring and having accessible data through the Chamber as it relates to Industry, Commerce and Development.” They also plan to address priority issues such as capacity-building during their tenure.