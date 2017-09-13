Everybody looking fuh a pardna fuh rob Guyana

People get sense these days because all of a sudden dem investors looking fuh a pardna. Guyana start this thing when it realize that de best people fuh wuk de gold bush was dem Brazilians. Dem was de people who had de tools and if you lef dem in one month de whole interior clear. You wouldn’t even see a tree.

That is why de GGMC seh don’t let no Brazilian own a claim in Guyana. He can be a pardna. De news spread and everybody want a pardna. Nobody ain’t doing nutten without a pardna. Bee Kay apply fuh a road contract and he get a Jamaican pardna; Fip Motilall come before Bee Kay. He came to Guyana broke. He barely had money to buy the plane ticket.

But he had a plan to build a hydro in Guyana. He meet wid Sam who meet wid Jagdeo, that scamp. Fip cut a deal wid Jagdeo. De deal was so nice that Fip get a pardna from de states name Sithe Global.

From that deal Sithe Global de pardna had to pay Fip in excess of US$12 million because he had de agreement wha he sign wid Jagdeo fuh hydro Guyana.

Looks like dem boys have the same thing all over again with this treesome from Canada

This treesome want Soulja Bai to sign a Power Purchase Agreement so that dem can also walk away wid a good small piece from it de same way Fip walk away wid he agreement.

Fip come to Guyana to give de people hydro seed. He lef Guyana and to this day Brassington and Jagdeo can’t fetch dem own.

This treesome come to give de people solar. If Soulja Bai only tie a deal wid dem he and he Cabinet wouldn’t be able to sit down. It gun be fire in dem bam bam and more fire that dem can handle.

Talk half and hope de treesome come clean.