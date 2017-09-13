Contractors bid to operate Haags Bosch landfill

Latest update September 13th, 2017 12:57 AM

Last year July, Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. was awarded a $221M contract for the operation and management of the Haags Bosch landfill at Eccles, East Bank Demerara. However, that arrangement came to an end and the Ministry of Communities advertised for entities to bid to provide operation services for the sanitary landfill.
Yesterday, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), bids were opened for this project.

 

 

Bids were also opened for the rehabilitation and external works of office buildings belonging to the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) that comes under the Ministry of Agriculture. The procurement has been divided into five lots.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Further, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is procuring janitorial and ink supplies. Bids were opened to this effect. This procurement was divided into three lots.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The GRA is also the procurement entity for the supply and delivery of laptop computers

 

 

Bids were also opened for the supply and delivery of computer items for the GRA.

 

 

Bids were opened for the rehabilitation and extension of a building on Pere Street, Kitty that comes under the remit of the Department of Culture Youth and Sport within the Ministry of Education.

 

 

Bids were also opened for the procurement of repairs and maintenance works for the Critchlow Labour College.

 

 

Also, bids were opened for the supply of office equipment, Storage Attached Network (SAN) device and scanners. The procurement entity is the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest).

 

With the Ministry of Finance as the procuring entity, bids were opened for the remodelling of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) located in the Ministry’s Main Street compound.

 

Bids were also opened for the provision of security services to the Tuschen and Enmore call centres.

 

 

On the side of health care, bids were opened for the supply and delivery of one water ambulance. The procuring entity is the Regional Democratic Council of Region six.

